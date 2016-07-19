NEW YORK, July 19 More investors turned bullish
on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries in the latest week following a
selloff in the bond market last week on reduced fears about
global growth and Wall Street hitting record highs, according to
a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 23
basis points last week for its steepest weekly increase since
the week of June 5, 2015 when it gained 30.5 basis points,
according to Reuters data.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks rose to 26 percent from 18 percent the previous week,
J.P. Morgan's latest survey showed.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, increased
to 16 percent from 11 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.
The difference between long and short investors, or net
longs, grew to 10 percent from 7 percent.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said on Tuesday they
were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their
benchmarks, fell to 58 percent from 71 percent the previous
week.
In early Tuesday trading, the 10-year Treasury yield
was down 2 basis points at 1.566 percent after
hitting a record low of 1.321 percent on July 6, Reuters data
showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)