NEW YORK Nov 29 The amount of bearish bets on
longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt above bullish positions declined
for a second week, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on
Tuesday, as the recent selloff in the U.S. bond market showed
signs of subsiding.
Benchmark 10-year yields rose to their highest since July
2015 last week as traders had slashed their Treasury holdings on
fears a Trump administration and a Republican-controlled U.S.
Congress would cut taxes and boost government spending, stoking
inflation through a surge in federal borrowing.
Since Monday, speculation about bond purchases for portfolio
rebalancing at month-end has pushed down Treasury yields,
analysts said.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks was unchanged for a second week at 14 percent,
according to the survey conducted on Monday.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 18
percent from 20 percent last week, J.P. Morgan said.
Short investors outnumbered long investors, or net shorts,
by 4 percentage points, down from 6 points. Two weeks earlier,
the margin was 12 percentage points, the biggest difference
since January.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said on Monday they
were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their
benchmarks, increased to 68 percent from 66 percent, the survey
showed.
The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.34 percent early
Tuesday, below the 2.42 percent reached last Wednesday. That was
the highest since July 15, 2015, Reuters data showed.
