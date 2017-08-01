FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hits five-week low -JPMorgan
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in a day

U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts hits five-week low -JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The margin of investors who are
bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are
bullish on them shrank to its lowest level in five weeks,
JPMorgan's latest client survey showed on Tuesday.
    Benchmark Treasury yields rose early last week on
competition from higher-yielding corporate bond supply and
surging stock prices with Wall Street's three major indexes
reaching record peaks. 
    Bond yields then retreated on benign inflation data and
somewhat dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. 
    At 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT), the 10-year Treasury yield
 was 2.319 percent, down from 2.326 percent a week
ago, Reuters data showed.    
    The share of short investors, or those who said they were
holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks,
fell to 23 percent from 25 percent a week earlier.
    The share of long investors, or those who said they were
holding more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, held
at 18 percent for a second straight week.
    The net shorts or short investors outnumbering long
investors by 5 percentage points, the lowest since June 26,
JPMorgan said. Last week, net shorts totaled 7 points.
    JPMorgan surveyed clients that included bond fund managers,
central banks and sovereign wealth funds. Their active clients
included market makers and hedge funds.
    Below includes the latest JPMorgan survey results of its
Treasury clients:

 All clients     Long    Neutral  Shorts   Net
                                           Position
 July 31             18       59       23          -5
 July 24             18       57       25          -7
 July 17             14       66       20          -6
 July 10              9       59       32         -23
 July 3              11       57       32         -21
 June 26             23       50       27          -4
 Active clients                                      
 July 31             20       60       20           0
 July 24             20       60       20           0
 July 17             20       70       10          10
 July 10             20       60       20          10
 July 3              20       50       30         -10
 June 26             20       50       30         -10
 *positive value denotes net long, negative value denotes net
short

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)

