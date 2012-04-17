NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. investors took a more aggressive stance on the outlook for Treasuries in the latest week, upping bets on both the bullish and bearish sides and moving away from a neutral view, according to a survey from J.P. Morgan Securities released on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they are long, or own more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 25 percent from 15 percent the previous week, the J.P. Morgan Treasury client survey showed.

The share of short investors, who own fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 19 percent from 13 percent the prior week, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of investors who said they are neutral U.S. government debt, or hold Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, fell to 57 percent from 72 percent last week.

J.P. Morgan said the move marked the largest weekly increase in outright longs in the history of its recalibrated survey, dating to Oct. 12, 2010, and marked the largest weekly decline in outright neutrals since March 7, 2011.

The move comes after benchmark 10-year Treasury debt yields dipped below 2 percent last week, as Treasuries prices rose on worries over Europe's debt crisis, still-tepid U.S. economic growth and speculation of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Tuesday were yielding 2.01 percent, not far off the recent low of 1.67 percent hit in September, which was the lowest in at least 60 years.

Among active clients that include market makers and hedge funds, the share of those who said they were long Treasuries rose to 23 percent from 15 percent the previous week, while the share of active clients who said they own fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks was unchanged on the week at 23 percent.

The percentage of these active traders were said they have neutral weightings in Treasuries was 54 percent, down from 62 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan said. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by)