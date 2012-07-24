NEW YORK, July 24 More investors were optimistic
on the outlook for U.S. Treasury debt performance in the latest
week even as uncertainty over the eventual outcome of Europe's
debt crisis has already driven yields to record lows, a survey
showed on Tuesday.
The share of investors who said they were "long" on U.S.
government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio
benchmarks, rose to 26 percent on Monday from 19 percent the
previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly
Treasury client survey.
The share of investors who were "neutral" on Monday, or
owning Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, fell to 60 percent
from 68 percent the previous week.
The share of investors who were "short", or holding less
Treasuries than their benchmarks, was unchanged on the week at
13 percent, J.P. Morgan said.
The survey was the most net long since Feb. 27, J.P. Morgan
said.
Fears that Spain may require a massive financial bailout,
and worries that Greece's debt problems may eventually force it
to leave the euro zone have fueled safe-haven buying of U.S.
government debt and pushed yields to historic lows. The yield on
the 10-year Treasury note on Monday touched a record
low of 1.40 percent.
Concern over slowing U.S. and global growth have also
contributed to the historically low yields.
Among active clients and including market makers and hedge
funds, which are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries,
the share of those who said they were long Treasuries jumped to
38 percent from 15 percent the prior week.
The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to
their benchmarks fell to 46 percent from 69 percent, while the
percentage of active traders who were short held steady on the
week at 15 percent.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)