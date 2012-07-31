NEW YORK, July 31 Investors reduced their holdings of U.S. government debt after European officials last week hinted they will take bolder steps to contain the region's festering debt crisis that has been a drag on the global economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

They also booked profits on their Treasuries holdings as U.S. yields touched a series of record lows before European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever is necessary to avert a euro zone collapse.

The share of investors who said they were "long" U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 17 percent on Monday from 26 percent last week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The 9-point-drop was the steepest weekly decline in long positions since Aug 15, 2011, J.P. Morgan said.

Draghi's pledge on Friday spurred heavy selling in Treasuries, sending the benchmark 10-year yield up nearly 11 basis points, its biggest single-day spike since early April.

The Treasuries market has retraced Friday's losses partly on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are preparing to provide more monetary stimulus soon.

Fed officials will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, and ECB policymakers will convene on Thursday.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note retreated to 1.478 percent early Tuesday after touching a three-week high of 1.591 percent on Friday.

Two days earlier, the 10-year yield set a record low of 1.3810 percent, according to Reuters data.

Most of the investors who had been long Treasuries lowered their allocations to a "neutral" weighting against their benchmarks, according to the J.P. Morgan survey.

The share of investors who were "neutral" on Monday, or owning Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, rose to 68 percent from 60 percent the previous week.

The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 15 percent from previous week's 13 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

The gap between "longs" and "shorts" contracted to 2 percentage points from last week's 13-point-spread, which was the widest since Feb. 27.

In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, active clients who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries pulled back their bond holdings and turned more neutral.

Active clients include market makers and hedge funds.

The share of these investors who said they were long Treasuries tumbled to 8 percent from 38 percent the prior week and 15 percent two weeks earlier.

The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to their benchmarks jumped to 77 percent - the highest level since June 4 - from 46 percent the previous week.

The percentage of active traders who were short held steady at 15 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)