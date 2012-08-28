NEW YORK Aug 28 Investors were mostly neutral on the outlook for U.S. government debt in the latest week amid speculation over whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint that more quantitative easing is imminent in a speech on Friday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were "neutral" on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 75 percent from 72 percent the week previous, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they were "long" on U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 21 percent from 19 percent the week previous.

The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, dipped to 4 percent from 9 percent.

Bernanke will speak on Friday at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and investors are keenly interested in whether he will signal that more economic stimulus is on the way. The Fed chairman has in the past used the Jackson Hole speech to point to more stimulus.

In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, the share of active clients -- who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries and include market makers and hedge funds -- with short positions fell to zero from 15 percent the previous week.

The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to their benchmarks rose to 85 percent from 77 percent the week previous, while the share of active traders who were long rose to 15 percent from 8 percent.