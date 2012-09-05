NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors were more pessimistic on the outlook for U.S. government debt in the latest week, although most remained neutral amid speculation the Federal Reserve might soon introduce a new round of economic stimulus.

The share of investors who said on Tuesday they were "short" on U.S. government debt, or holding less Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 11 percent from 4 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said on Wednesday in its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they were "neutral" on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 68 percent from 75 percent the week previous.

The share of investors who were "long", or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks, was unchanged on the week at 21 percent.

Investors have been upping expectations for another economic stimulus program from the Fed after central bank Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday that progress in bringing down unemployment was too slow, and the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery.

Speculation centers around the Fed potentially announcing a new program of buying of Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities -- or both -- at its next policy meeting Sept. 12-13.

In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, the share of active clients, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries and include market makers and hedge funds, with short positions rose to 15 percent from zero the previous week.

The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to their benchmarks fell to 62 percent from 85 percent the week previous, while the share of active traders who were long rose to 23 percent from 15 percent.