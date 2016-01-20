NEW YORK Jan 20 Bond investors increased their
net bearish, or short, bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
relative to their bullish, or long, bets to the highest level in
two months, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on
Wednesday.
The survey signaled some investors scaled back their
holdings in longer-dated U.S. government debt in the wake of a
safe-haven rally in the Treasuries market spurred by anxiety
about tumbling oil prices and slowing Chinese economic growth.
Demand for low-risk U.S. government debt sent the benchmark
10-year Treasuries yield to its lowest level in 2-1/2 months
earlier Wednesday.
The share of "short" investors who said on Tuesday they were
holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose
to 22 percent, from 20 percent last week.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks held at 16 percent for a second week.
The share of short investors was greater than the share of
long investors by 6 percentage points, up from 4 points last
week. This was the most net shorts since Nov. 23, 2015, J.P.
Morgan said.
The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks
fell to 62 percent from 64 percent last week.
