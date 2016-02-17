NEW YORK Feb 17 Bond investors scaled back their bullish, or long, bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries after their prices jumped, and benchmark yields fell to their lowest in 3-1/2 years last week, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Wednesday.

Anxieties over the global economy and oil prices tumbling to 12-year lows drove a safehaven dash into U.S. government debt last week. On Thursday, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to 1.53 percent, the lowest since September 2012.

Some analysts reckoned the scramble into Treasuries was overdone as data signaled the U.S. economy remains on track for modest growth in 2016.

According to the J.P. Morgan survey, the share of "long" investors who said on Tuesday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks fell to 16 percent from 23 percent the prior week.

The share of "short" investors who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 18 percent from 23 percent last week.

The share of short investors was greater than the share of long investors by 2 percentage points. Last week, the share of short investors matched the level of long investors, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks rose to 66 percent from 54 percent the previous week. This was the highest level of neutral investors since Dec. 7. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)