NEW YORK Feb 17 Bond investors scaled back
their bullish, or long, bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
after their prices jumped, and benchmark yields fell to their
lowest in 3-1/2 years last week, according to a J.P. Morgan
survey released on Wednesday.
Anxieties over the global economy and oil prices tumbling to
12-year lows drove a safehaven dash into U.S. government debt
last week. On Thursday, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes fell to 1.53 percent, the lowest since
September 2012.
Some analysts reckoned the scramble into Treasuries was
overdone as data signaled the U.S. economy remains on track for
modest growth in 2016.
According to the J.P. Morgan survey, the share of "long"
investors who said on Tuesday they were holding more
longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks fell to 16 percent from 23 percent the prior week.
The share of "short" investors who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 18
percent from 23 percent last week.
The share of short investors was greater than the share of
long investors by 2 percentage points. Last week, the share of
short investors matched the level of long investors, J.P. Morgan
said.
The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks
rose to 66 percent from 54 percent the previous week. This was
the highest level of neutral investors since Dec. 7.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)