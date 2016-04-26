NEW YORK, April 26 Investors who are bearish on
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries outnumbered those bullish on them
by the most in six weeks ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest
rate decision on Wednesday, according to a J.P. Morgan survey
released on Tuesday.
Most analysts expected the Federal Open Market Committee,
the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, won't raise key
interest rates from the current 0.25-0.50 percent target range
at its two-day meeting amid evidence of slowing domestic
economic growth. They forecast the FOMC would hike rates by a
quarter point at its June meeting, a Reuters poll released last
week showed.
Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen in recent days with
the 10-year yield hitting its highest in nearly five weeks
earlier on Tuesday.
J.P. Morgan's latest survey showed the share of "short"
investors, who said on Monday they were holding less
longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks, rose to 21 percent from 16 percent in the prior
week.
The share of "long" investors, who said they were holding
more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 18
percent from 20 percent, J.P. Morgan said.
With 3 percentage points more short investors than long
investors, that difference was the biggest since March 14, J.P.
Morgan said.
A week ago, the share of long investors was greater than the
share of short investors by 4 percentage points.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks,
fell to 61 percent from 64 percent.
On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
was 1.920 percent, up more than 1 basis point from Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, it reached 1.925 percent, the highest since
March 23, according to Reuters data.
