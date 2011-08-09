NEW YORK Aug 9 Investors increased their U.S. Treasuries holdings as fear about the European debt crisis and a steep selloff on Wall Street unleashed a stampede for safe haven, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The rush into U.S. government bonds has occurred despite Standard & Poor's stripping of the United States' long-term AAA-rating on concerns over its high indebtedness last Friday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were long, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 11 percent from 6 percent last week, J.P. Morgan Securities said on Tuesday.

In early July, no respondents were long Treasuries, something that had not happened since February 2005.

The surge in Treasuries purchases knocked short-dated U.S. yields to record lows on Monday. For more, see [US/]

Growing positions in Treasuries bode favorably for this week's August quarterly refunding when the U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to sell $72 billion coupon-bearing securities.

According to the latest J.P. Morgan survey, the share of investors who were neutral, or owning Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, was steady at 74 percent.

The share of investors who said they are short on U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 15 percent, the lowest since April 25.

The net shorts -- the difference between shorts and longs -- fell to 4 percent its lowest level since late February.

In early Treasuries trading, prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 17/32 for a yield of 2.38 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Monday but down 23 basis points from a week ago.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)