NEW YORK Aug 16 Investors reduced their U.S. Treasuries holdings after a volatile week in the bond market driven by fears about a U.S. recession and the European debt crisis, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were long, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 2 percent from 11 percent last week, J.P. Morgan Securities said on Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve's pledge last week to leave short-term interest rates near zero through at least mid-2013 in a bid to support a flagging economy created fresh bids for short-dated Treasuries. The two-year note yield US2YT=RR fell to record lows.

The Fed's move also stoked bets that the U.S. central bank will engage in a third round of bond purchases, known as QE3, to lower long-term borrowing costs in order to stimulate investments and spending.

The 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR fell to levels not seen since the height of the global credit crunch in late 2008 after the Fed's latest policy statement last Tuesday. Two days later, it jumped on a dismal 30-year auction.

According to the latest J.P. Morgan survey, the share of investors who were neutral, or owning Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to record high of 85 percent from 74 percent a week earlier.

The share of investors who said they are short on U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 13 percent from 15 percent.

The net shorts -- the difference between shorts and longs -- rose to 11 percent from 4 percent, which was the lowest level since late February.

In early Treasuries trading, prices on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 24/32 for a yield of 3.73 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Monday. The two-year note was flat in price with a yield at 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)