NEW YORK Aug 30 The vast majority of investors remain neutral on the outlook for U.S. Treasury debt prices with benchmark yields hovering near record low levels, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were neutral, or owning Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, dipped to 83 percent from a record high of 85 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said.

The share of investors who said they are short U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 13 percent from the prior week's 11 percent.

The share of investors who said they were long Treasuries, or holding more U.S. government debt than their benchmarks, was unchanged on the week at 4 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

Struggling housing and labor markets, evidence the U.S. economic recovery is sputtering and worries over contagion from the debt crisis in Europe have spurred safe-haven buying of Treasuries and knocked yields down to comparatively low levels.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR earlier this month dipped to 1.98 percent, marking the lowest in at least 60 years. Benchmark yields were trading at 2.19 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Dan Grebler)