NEW YORK Oct 4 A rising number of investors expect Treasuries prices to continue to rally, although the vast majority remain neutral on the outlook for U.S. government debt, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were short, or owning fewer Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, dipped to 2 percent from 4 percent last week, J.P. Morgan Securities said.

The decline in short positions left the fewest outright shorts since June 25, 2007, J.P. Morgan said in the weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they are long U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 13 percent from 11 percent the previous week.

The number of investors who said they are neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, held steady at 85 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

The Treasuries market had a banner third quarter. Longer-dated debt prices recorded their best performance since the last three months of 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)