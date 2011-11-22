NEW YORK Nov 22 More investors added U.S. Treasuries to their portfolios in the latest week amid persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis spinning out of control, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

This safe-haven move into U.S. government debt was mitigated by this week's $99 billion in supply and the struggle of a Congressional panel to reach a deal to reduce the federal deficit, analyst said. For more see [ID:nN1E7AL008].

The share of investors who said on Monday they were long, or owning more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 21 percent from 17 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said of its weekly Treasury client survey.

The share of investors who said they are short U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 9 percent from 11 percent the prior week.

The number of investors who said they are neutral, or holding Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, slipped to 70 percent, down 2 points from last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were little changed in price early Tuesday with a yield of 1.97 percent, down from 2.05 percent a week ago. [US/] (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)