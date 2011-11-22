NEW YORK Nov 22 More investors added U.S.
Treasuries to their portfolios in the latest week amid
persistent worries about the euro zone's debt crisis spinning
out of control, according to a survey released on Tuesday.
This safe-haven move into U.S. government debt was
mitigated by this week's $99 billion in supply and the struggle
of a Congressional panel to reach a deal to reduce the federal
deficit, analyst said. For more see [ID:nN1E7AL008].
The share of investors who said on Monday they were long,
or owning more Treasuries than their portfolio benchmarks, rose
to 21 percent from 17 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan
Securities said of its weekly Treasury client survey.
The share of investors who said they are short U.S.
government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their
benchmarks, fell to 9 percent from 11 percent the prior week.
The number of investors who said they are neutral, or
holding Treasuries equal to their benchmarks, slipped to 70
percent, down 2 points from last week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were little
changed in price early Tuesday with a yield of 1.97 percent,
down from 2.05 percent a week ago. [US/]
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)