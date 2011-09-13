NEW YORK, Sept 13 Most investors remain neutral on the outlook for U.S. Treasury debt prices, although a few more were willing to step off the sidelines and take a position as benchmark yields hover near the lowest in at least 60 years, a survey released on Tuesday showed.

The share of investors who said on Monday they were neutral, or owning Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, dipped to 72 percent on Monday from 78 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said on Tuesday.

The number of outright neutrals was the lowest since late July, J.P. Morgan Securities said.

The share of investors who said they are short U.S. government debt, or holding fewer Treasuries than their benchmarks, rose to 17 percent from the prior week's 13 percent.

The share of investors who said they were long Treasuries, or holding more U.S. government debt than their benchmarks, rose to 11 percent from 9 percent, J.P. Morgan said.

Worries over contagion from a European debt crisis and concern the United States could fall back into recession have been bolstering safe-haven demand for U.S. Treasuries and pushing yields lower.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR on Monday dipped to 1.879 percent, marking the lowest in at least 60 years. Benchmark yields were trading at 1.99 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)