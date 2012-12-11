* Investor "shorts" highest since late October
* Rock-bottom yields reduce Treasuries' appeal
* U.S. to sell $66 billion in debt this week
* Fed seen pursuing more bond purchases to help economy
NEW YORK, Dec 11 More investors turned bearish
on U.S. Treasuries in the latest week ahead of $66 billion in
federal debt supply and the Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting, a survey released on Tuesday showed.
Investors typically reduce their bond holdings to make room
for new supply. While the likelihood the Fed will keep buying
Treasuries to support the U.S. economy is bond-friendly, their
rock-bottom yields lessen Treasuries' appeal as long-term
investments, analysts said.
The share of investors who were "short", or holding less
Treasuries than their benchmarks, on Monday rose to 19 percent
from 17 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said
in its weekly Treasury client survey.
This was the highest level of "shorts" since Oct. 22 and
above its four-week average of 16 percent and 52-week average of
15 percent, J.P. Morgan said.
The share of investors who said on Monday they were "long"
Treasuries, or holding more government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks, also rose to 15 percent from 13 percent in the prior
week.
Anxiety about the absence of a U.S. budget deal has provided
support for Treasuries. On the euro crisis front, the surprise
news that Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti was stepping down
also renewed some safe-haven bids for bonds since the weekend,
analysts said.
The share of investors surveyed who said they were "neutral"
on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their
portfolio benchmarks, fell to 66 percent from 70 percent last
week.
Most investors remained cautious after the U.S. presidential
election last month on worries about a protracted and
contentious negotiation on a budget deal between President
Barack Obama and top Republican lawmakers.
If they fail to reach a pact before year-end, a fiscal
contraction, through a combination of automatic tax hikes and
spending cuts worth $600 billion dubbed the "fiscal cliff," will
phase in next year. Economists have warned this would likely
cause a U.S. recession.
On Tuesday, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was 1.656 percent, up 3.8 basis points from late on
Monday and up 6.5 basis points from a week earlier.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes
at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), part of this week's $66
billion in longer-dated government debt supply.
It will sell $19 billion in 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank is expected to renew
outright purchases of Treasuries in early 2013 after the
expiration of its "Operation Twist" at year-end.
While there were modest changes in overall Treasuries
positions in the latest week, active clients, including market
makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on speculative
bets in Treasuries, reduced their bond positions.
The share of shorts among active traders rose to 31 percent
from 23 percent in the latest week. The share of neutrals fell
to 61 percent from 69 percent while the share of longs was
unchanged at 8 percent.