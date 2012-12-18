NEW YORK Dec 18 Investors turned slightly more
bearish on U.S. government debt in the latest week, ahead of the
Treasury selling $99 billion of Treasury notes, a survey
released on Tuesday showed.
The share of investors who were "short", or holding less
Treasuries than their benchmarks, on Monday rose to 21 percent
from 19 percent the previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said
in its weekly Treasury client survey.
Investors typically reduce their bond holdings to make room
for new supply.
The level of short positions in the previous survey
conducted last Monday had risen to 19 percent from 17 percent as
the Treasury sold $66 billion of new debt last week.
This week, the Treasury sold $35 billion of two-year notes
on Monday and $35 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday. It will
sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday, followed by
$14 billion of reopened Treasury inflation-protected securities
on Thursday.
The share of investors surveyed on Monday who said they were
"neutral" on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal
to their portfolio benchmarks, fell to 64 percent from 66
percent the previous week.
The share of investors who said they were "long" Treasuries,
or holding more government debt than their portfolio benchmarks,
was unchanged from the previous week at 15 percent.
Within the survey, active clients, including market makers
and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in
Treasuries, sharply reduced their neutral stance.
The share of neutrals among active clients fell to 38
percent from 61 percent, while the share of shorts rose to 46
percent from 31 percent. The share of longs rose to 15 percent
from 8 percent the previous week.