NEW YORK, March 5 Investors reduced their holdings of U.S. Treasuries in the latest week as stocks rose and the Dow Jones industrial average stood within range of a record closing high, a private survey released on Tuesday showed.

In the latest survey from J.P. Morgan Securities, 28 percent of its Treasuries clients said on Monday they were "short" U.S. government debt, or owning less Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 25 percent the previous week.

A total of 10 percent of investors said they were "long" Treasuries, or owning more Treasuries than their benchmarks, down from 13 percent a week ago.

The share of investors surveyed who said they were "neutral" on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio benchmarks, remained unchanged from last week at 62 percent.

Treasuries eased in price for a second session on Tuesday with investors turning instead to riskier assets. The Dow on Monday closed within 40 points of its all-time closing high in October 2007. Stocks have rallied since the start of the year as investors continue to view equities as more attractively valued than other asset classes.

Within the J.P. Morgan survey, only 8 percent of active clients, including market makers and hedge funds, who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries, expected Treasury yields to fall in the latest week, down from 15 percent a week ago.

The share of active shorts held steady at 38 percent, while the share of neutrals among active clients rose to 54 percent from 46 percent last week.