* Survey shows most net Treasury longs in about 8 months
* Speculative positions turn flat from net short in week
NEW YORK, July 16 Investors raised their
positions in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries holdings in the latest
week as buying emerged after benchmark yields rose to near
two-year highs a week earlier, according to a survey released on
Tuesday.
J.P. Morgan Securities, which conducted the survey, said 21
percent of its Treasuries clients on Monday were "long" in their
duration on U.S. government debt or owned more longer-dated
Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 15 percent last week.
By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors add
duration or interest rate risk to their portfolios in
anticipation of a market rally, when longer-dated bonds generate
higher returns than shorter-dated debt.
Solid demand for last week's $66 billion worth of
coupon-bearing supply, together with some weaker-than-expected
economic data and dovish rhetoric from some Federal Reserve
officials, fed appetite for U.S. government debt, analysts said.
J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients
weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are
speculative accounts and 15 percent are central banks and
sovereign wealth funds.
It asks them to compare their holdings against the benchmark
bond market fund indices against which they gauge their
performance.
In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, 13 percent of its Treasuries
clients said they were "short" in duration of Treasuries, or
owning fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks,
below the 19 percent a week earlier.
The share of "longs" exceeded "shorts" by 8 percentage
points in the latest week, compared with a week ago when shorts
outpaced longs by 4 points, J.P. Morgan said.
This was the highest level of net longs since Nov. 13, the
firm said.
The share of investors who held Treasuries equal to
benchmarks held steady at 66 percent.
Investors have been grappling with the notion the Federal
Reserve might reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities if the economy gains
traction.
Last Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
rose to a 23-month high of 2.755 percent - a level not seen
since August 2011, according to Reuters data. They last traded
at 2.535 percent, down 0.8 basis point from late Monday.
The J.P. Morgan weekly survey breaks out a subset of 10 to
20 respondents, which it terms active for making speculative
bets.
Among this group, 15 percent said they were long in
duration versus their benchmarks, up from 8 percent a week ago.
The survey showed 15 percent in active "shorts," about half
the 31 percent in the prior week.
Seventy percent said their longer-dated Treasuries holdings
matched benchmarks, up from 61 percent the prior week.
Their equal shares of speculative longs and shorts
suggested a stabilization in the Treasuries market ahead of Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke's two-day semi-annual testimony before
Congress, which begins on Wednesday.
J.P. Morgan says the 70 percent of the active client subset
in its survey consists of speculative accounts and the rest are
money managers.