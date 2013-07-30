NEW YORK, July 30 More investors turned cautious
on the outlook for yields on U.S. Treasuries in the latest week
as they await a policy statement from the Federal Reserve that
could offer indications of when the Fed will begin to reduce its
bond purchases, a survey released on Tuesday showed.
The share of investors who said on Monday they held U.S.
government debt equal to their portfolio benchmarks rose to 72
percent from 64 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan Securities,
which conducted the survey, said.
Wall Street economists in general expected that the U.S.
central bank, at the close of its two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, could telegraph its intention to scale back its
current $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities at its September policy meeting.
While investors have digested the likelihood that the Fed
will pare back on its bond-buying program, known as quantitative
easing, to support the U.S. economy, they have been grappling
with just how long the Fed will hold short-term interest rates
near zero when it does stop buying bonds.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's
policy-setting group, will release a statement at 2 p.m. (1800
GMT) on Wednesday.
In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
were little changed on the day at 2.599 percent,
which was about 17 basis points below the 23-month high set
earlier this month, according to Reuters data.
As for the positioning of J.P. Morgan's other Treasuries
clients, 17 percent said they were "long" in their duration on
U.S. government debt, or owned more longer-dated Treasuries than
their benchmarks, down from 23 percent last week.
By holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries, investors trim
duration, or interest rate, risk to their portfolios in
anticipation of a market sell-off, when longer-dated bonds
generate bigger losses than shorter-dated debt.
Investors also were influenced by expectations that the U.S.
Treasury Department will signal it could pare its sales of
short-dated debt later this year as the federal government's
borrowing needs have fallen on higher tax receipts.
Less supply would support shorter-dated debt prices and make
longer-dated paper relatively less attractive, analysts said.
In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, 11 percent of its Treasuries
clients said they were "short" in duration of Treasuries, or
owning fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, down
from 13 percent from a week earlier.
The share of "longs" exceeded "shorts" by 6 percentage
points in the latest week, compared with 10 points last week,
J.P. Morgan said.
Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in
Treasuries, 92 percent said their longer-dated Treasuries
holdings matched benchmarks, up from 77 percent the prior week.
The latest total on active "neutrals" was the highest since
Aug. 22, 2011, J.P. Morgan said.
No active investors said they held more longer-dated
Treasuries than their benchmarks, down from 15 percent a week
earlier, while 8 percent said they were short in duration versus
their benchmarks, unchanged from the previous week.
J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients
weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are
speculative accounts, and 15 percent are central banks and
sovereign wealth funds.
It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their
Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative
accounts and the rest are money managers.