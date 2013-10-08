NEW YORK Oct 8 Investors raised their holdings
of longer-dated Treasuries in the latest week as the first U.S.
government shutdown in 17 years entered a second week, feeding
worries about another showdown over the debt ceiling, according
to a survey released on Tuesday by J.P. Morgan Securities.
Failure to increase the $16.7 trillion borrowing limit
before an Oct. 17 deadline, traders fear, would roil financial
markets and could cause the government to delay payments on its
debt obligations.
Wall Street stocks have fallen about 1 percent since the
government reduced services and furloughed more than a half
million workers. This stoked some safehaven bids for
longer-dated bonds, although the move has been mitigated by
concerns about a possible default that would damage the
safehaven status of U.S. debt and the dollar.
There has been little progress between Democrats and
Republicans toward an agreement to fund the government, although
most analysts still expect the two parties to strike a
last-minute pact to avoid a default.
The share of investors who said on Monday that their
holdings of longer-dated U.S. government debt were greater than
their holdings of portfolio benchmarks rose to 23 percent from
21 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan Securities said.
By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors increase
the duration, or interest rate, risk to their portfolios in
anticipation of a market rally, which generally causes
longer-dated bonds to generate bigger gains than shorter-dated
debt.
In J.P. Morgan's survey of its Treasuries clients, 64
percent said they were "neutral" in their duration on U.S.
government debt, or owned longer-dated Treasuries equal to their
benchmarks, matching last week's level.
Thirteen percent of its Treasuries clients said they were
"short" in duration of Treasuries, or owning fewer longer-dated
Treasuries than their benchmarks, down from 15 percent a week
earlier.
The share of "longs" exceeded "shorts" in the latest week by
10 percentage points, which was the highest level of net longs
since July 22. A week ago, the share of longs topped shorts by 6
points, J.P. Morgan said.
In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
edged up 1 basis point to 2.639 percent.
Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in
Treasuries, 23 percent said they held more longer-dated
Treasuries than their benchmarks, compared with zero last week,
while 23 percent said they were short in duration versus their
benchmarks, down from 31 percent last week.
Fifty-four percent of active investors said their
longer-dated Treasuries holdings matched benchmarks, down from
69 percent the prior week.
J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients
weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are
speculative accounts, and 15 percent are central banks and
sovereign wealth funds.
It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their
Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative
accounts and the rest are money managers.