NEW YORK Dec 9 Investors rolled back bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries after a strong November U.S. jobs report increased expectations the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates earlier in 2015 than previously thought, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.

The share of long investors, or those who said on Monday they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, slipped to 20 percent from 22 percent from the prior week.

On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls surged by 321,000, the most since January 2012, and the unemployment rate held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.

By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors raise the duration or sensitivity of their portfolios in anticipation of a fall in yields or a protracted period of steady yields.

If yields drop, the prices of longer-dated bonds rise more than the prices of shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger profit.

Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce bigger losses than short-term debt when yields rise.

Longer-dated Treasuries yields have fallen since the release of the November payrolls report as investors grew more concerned that weakening growth in Asia and falling oil prices would eventually take on a toll on the U.S. economy.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was 2.20 percent on Tuesday, down from 2.26 percent late on Monday and 2.31 percent late on Friday.

The share of investors who said they were "short" longer-dated Treasuries rose to 27 percent after being at 20 percent for two straight weeks.

There was great share of short investors than longer ones in the latest week, reversing last week's net long which had not happened in nearly eight months, J.P. Morgan said.

Meanwhile, the share of all investors who said they were neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries fell to 53 percent from last week's 58 percent.

Among active investors, who are viewed to make speculative bets on Treasuries, 33 percent said they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, the same level as last week.

Twenty-five percent of them said they were short longer-dated U.S. government debt, up sharply from 8 percent the previous two weeks.

The share of active net longs fell to 8 percent, down from last week's 25 percent which was the highest since Oct. 3, 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)