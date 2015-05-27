NEW YORK May 27 The net number of investors
bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell to its lowest in
seven weeks as the global bond market stabilized from a recent
rout, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on
Wednesday
The net short, or the difference between the share of
investors who said they were holding fewer U.S. longer-dated
Treasuries and the share of those holding more longer-dated
issues than their benchmarks, fell to 13 percent on Tuesday from
19 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan said.
The net short is the lowest since the week of April 6, it
said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)