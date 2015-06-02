NEW YORK, June 2 Investors sentiment on U.S.
Treasuries deteriorated to its worst level in nine years in the
latest week as selling since Monday has pushed longer-dated bond
yields higher, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.
Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference
between the share of "short" investors who hold less
longer-dated debt versus portfolio benchmarks and the share of
"long" investors who hold more longer-dated debt than
benchmarks, jumped to 32 percent on Monday.
This was the highest level of net shorts since May 5, 2006,
J.P. Morgan said.
A week earlier, the survey's nets shorts were 13 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)