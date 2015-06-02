NEW YORK, June 2 Investors sentiment on U.S. Treasuries deteriorated to its worst level in nine years in the latest week as selling since Monday has pushed longer-dated bond yields higher, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the share of "short" investors who hold less longer-dated debt versus portfolio benchmarks and the share of "long" investors who hold more longer-dated debt than benchmarks, jumped to 32 percent on Monday.

This was the highest level of net shorts since May 5, 2006, J.P. Morgan said.

A week earlier, the survey's nets shorts were 13 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)