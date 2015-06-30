NEW YORK, June 30 Investors added longer-dated
U.S. Treasuries to their portfolios as uncertainty over the
outcome of the debt talks between Greece and its creditors
stoked safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt, a J.P. Morgan
survey released on Tuesday showed.
The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were
holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their
portfolio benchmarks rose to 18 percent from 16 percent the
previous week.
The share of "short" investors who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 29
percent from 34 percent last week.
Greece was on path to miss a $1.77 billion debt repayment to
the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday in the absence of
a cash-for-reform deal with its creditors. This may hasten its
exit from the euro zone bloc and put stress on financial
markets, analysts said.
EU authorities made a last-minute offer to salvage a bailout
deal that could keep Greece in the euro zone on Tuesday.
Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference
between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, fell to 11
percent from 18 percent.
Four weeks ago, the net shorts in longer-dated U.S.
government debt was 32 percent, the highest level since May 5,
2006.
The level of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding
longer-dated bonds equal to their benchmarks rose to 53 percent
from 50 percent a week ago.
In mid-morning U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasuries was 2.346 percent, up 1.5 basis points
from Monday.
