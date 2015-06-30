NEW YORK, June 30 Investors added longer-dated U.S. Treasuries to their portfolios as uncertainty over the outcome of the debt talks between Greece and its creditors stoked safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.

The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks rose to 18 percent from 16 percent the previous week.

The share of "short" investors who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 29 percent from 34 percent last week.

Greece was on path to miss a $1.77 billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday in the absence of a cash-for-reform deal with its creditors. This may hasten its exit from the euro zone bloc and put stress on financial markets, analysts said.

EU authorities made a last-minute offer to salvage a bailout deal that could keep Greece in the euro zone on Tuesday.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, fell to 11 percent from 18 percent.

Four weeks ago, the net shorts in longer-dated U.S. government debt was 32 percent, the highest level since May 5, 2006.

The level of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding longer-dated bonds equal to their benchmarks rose to 53 percent from 50 percent a week ago.

In mid-morning U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was 2.346 percent, up 1.5 basis points from Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)