NEW YORK Aug 25 The weekly number of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries led their bullish counterparts by the smallest margin in a month, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.

The share of "short" investors who said on Monday they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 22 percent from 26 percent last week.

The decline in "short" investors came on a day when there was dramatic global stock market rout due to worries about the Chinese economy and plunging stock prices. Investors piled into Treasuries, German Bunds, yen and other safehaven investments.

The share of "long" investors who said they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks rose to 17 percent from 15 percent the prior week.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, fell to 5 percent, matching the level last seen on July 27. They were less than prior week's 11 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)