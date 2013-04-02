NEW YORK, April 2 Investors left their holdings
of U.S. Treasuries little changed in the latest week amid
lingering worries about Europe's credit troubles, a private
survey released on Tuesday showed.
A total of 11 percent of investors said on Monday they were
"long" Treasuries, or owning more Treasuries than their
benchmarks, up from 10 percent a week ago, the latest J.P.
Morgan Securities survey showed.
A total of 28 percent of its Treasuries clients said they
were "short" U.S. government debt, or owning less Treasuries
than their benchmarks, matching last week's total.
The share of investors surveyed who said they were "neutral"
on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their
portfolio benchmarks, dipped to 61 percent from 62 percent the
prior week.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
touched its lowest in 10 weeks early Tuesday before turning
higher on a stronger open on Wall Street stocks. The notes last
traded down 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.859 percent.
Within the J.P. Morgan survey, 8 percent of active clients,
including market makers and hedge funds who are viewed as taking
on speculative bets in Treasuries, expected Treasury yields to
fall in the latest week, up from zero a week ago.
The share of active shorts held steady at 46 percent, while
the share of neutrals among active clients fell to 46 percent
from 54 percent last week.