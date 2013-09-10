NEW YORK, Sept 10 Investors trimmed their
holdings of longer-dated Treasuries in the latest week after a
disappointing U.S. jobs report failed to alter expectations
the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases next week,
according to a survey released on Tuesday by J.P. Morgan
Securities.
This week's $65 billion worth of Treasuries supply, plus a
mega bond offering from Verizon, also spurred investors
to reduce their longer-dated Treasuries holdings, analysts said.
The share of investors who said on Monday that their
holdings of longer-dated U.S. government debt were greater than
their holdings of portfolio benchmarks fell to 15 percent from
23 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan Securities said.
By holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries, investors lower
the duration, or interest rate, risk to their portfolios in
anticipation of a market decline, which generally causes
longer-dated bonds to generate higher losses than shorter-dated
debt.
In J.P. Morgan's survey of its Treasuries clients, 62
percent said they were "neutral" in their duration on U.S.
government debt, or owned longer-dated Treasuries equal to their
benchmarks, matching last week's level.
Twenty-three percent of its Treasuries clients said they
were "short" in duration of Treasuries, or owning fewer
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 15
percent a week earlier.
The share of "shorts" exceeded "longs" in the latest week by
8 percentage points, which was the highest level of nets shorts
since June 24. A week ago, the share of longs topped shorts by 8
points, J.P. Morgan said.
In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
rose 4.5 basis points to 2.959 percent on upbeat
economic data from China and reduced likelihood on a U.S.
military strike against Syria.
The 10-year note yield rose above 3 percent Friday, which
was the highest since July 2011, before the release of the
August payrolls data. The government reported U.S. employers
hired 169,000 workers, less than the 180,000 forecast by
economists polled by Reuters.
Economists told Reuters after the latest jobs report they
now expect the Fed to begin paring its purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion a month, down from
the $15 billion median in Friday's primary dealer poll and a
wider poll conducted in August.
The U.S. central bank will hold a policy meeting on Sept
17-18.
Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in
Treasuries, 15 percent of active investors said they held more
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, down from 23
percent last week, while 31 percent said they were short in
duration versus their benchmarks, up from 15 percent last week.
Fifty-four percent of active investors said their
longer-dated Treasuries holdings matched benchmarks, down from
62 percent the prior week.
J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients
weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are
speculative accounts, and 15 percent are central banks and
sovereign wealth funds.
It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their
Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative
accounts and the rest are money managers.