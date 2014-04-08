NEW YORK, April 8 More investors raised their
holdings of longer-dated Treasuries after U.S. job growth missed
forecasts in March, reducing expectations the Federal Reserve
might raise interest rates in the first half of 2015, according
to a survey released on Tuesday by J.P. Morgan Securities.
The share of investors who said their holdings of
longer-dated U.S. government debt were greater than their
holdings of portfolio benchmarks jumped to 25 percent from 13
percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan Securities said.
By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors raise the
duration, or interest rate, risk of their portfolios in
anticipation of a market rally, which generally causes
longer-dated bonds to generate larger gains than shorter-dated
debt.
Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries would also raise the
risk of greater losses than short-term bonds if bond prices
fall.
On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers added
192,000 workers last month, fewer than the 200,000 projected by
economists polled by Reuters. There was speculation the March
payroll figure could reach the 225,000 to 250,000 range on bets
of a sharp rebound in hiring after a harsh winter that
economists blamed for restraining job growth.
The mildly disappointing report spurred investors to move
some money back to longer-dated Treasuries, sending their yields
to one-week lows. The bond market had been defensive on worries
the U.S. central bank might raise short-term interest rates not
long after it ends its third round of quantitative easing later
this year.
Last month, the Fed said there would be a "considerable
time" between the end of QE3 and the beginning of rate hikes.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said later at a press conference that
could mean six months, which some traders interpreted to mean
such a move could happen in the first half of 2015, which was
about six months earlier than they had thought.
In J.P. Morgan's survey of its Treasuries clients, 55
percent said they were "neutral" in their duration on U.S.
government debt, or owned longer-dated Treasuries equal to their
benchmarks, down from 64 percent last week.
Twenty percent said they were "short" in duration of
Treasuries, or owning fewer longer-dated Treasuries than the
benchmarks against which their portfolios are gauged, down from
23 percent last week.
The share of "longs" exceeded "shorts" by 5 percentage
points, the most since Nov. 18, J.P. Morgan said.
In early trading on Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields edged up 1 basis point to 2.70 percent but
were still down 9 basis points from Friday.
Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in
Treasuries, 24 percent said they held more longer-dated
Treasuries than their benchmarks, compared with 8 percent a week
ago and none from two weeks earlier.
Thirty-eight percent of active investors said their
longer-dated Treasuries holdings matched their benchmarks, down
from 62 percent the prior week.
Thirty-eight percent of the active clients said they were
short in duration versus their benchmarks, up from 30 percent
last week.
J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients
weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are
speculative accounts, and 15 percent are central banks and
sovereign wealth funds.
It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their
Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative
accounts and the rest are money managers.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)