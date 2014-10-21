NEW YORK Oct 21 The share of investors who are
neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries rose to a five-month
high as fears about slowing global growth triggered a massive
exit out of bearish bond bets last week, according to a J.P.
Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.
The share of neutral investors, or those who said they were
holding long-dated government bonds equal to their portfolio
benchmarks, rose to 65 percent from 54 percent a week earlier.
This was the biggest weekly share of neutral investors since
May 19, J.P. Morgan said.
The rise in caution stemmed from extremely volatile trading
last Wednesday, when the 10-year yield tumbled to a 16-month low
of 1.865 percent due to a flood of buying in long-dated
Treasuries to exit "short" bets against them.
The share of investors who said on Monday that they were
"short" longer-dated U.S. government debt fell to 22 percent
from 26 percent a week earlier.
By holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries, investors reduce
the duration risk, or sensitivity of their portfolios in
anticipation of a rise in interest rates. A rate rise causes the
prices of longer-dated bonds to fall more than the prices of
shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger losses.
Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce higher returns
than short-term debt in a market rally.
Before Wednesday, many investors had expected long-dated
Treasuries to lag in the coming months, based on the view that
the Federal Reserve might consider raising short-term interest
rates in mid-2015.
However, disappointing overseas growth data and uneven
domestic economic readings fed jitters about a weakening global
economy and raised bets that U.S. policy-makers might delay any
plans to raise rates.
After last week's yield drop, analysts said the Treasuries
market had turned expensive.
The share of long investors, or those who said they held
more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 13
percent from 20 percent a week earlier.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)