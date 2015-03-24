NEW YORK, March 23 The number of investors who
are cautious on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to the highest
in more than a year this week after the Federal Reserve
indicated last week it was not rushing to raise interest rates,
according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on
Tuesday.
The share of all investors who said they were neutral on
holding U.S. longer-dated Treasuries, or holding them at levels
matching their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 71 percent from 67
percent last week.
It was the highest neutral reading since Jan. 6, 2014, J.P.
Morgan said.
Since the Fed downgraded its assessment of the economy and
the trajectory on the path of short-term interest rates last
week, some top U.S. central bank officials have since said a
rate "liftoff" in June remains a possibility due to an improving
labor market even as inflation runs below the Fed's 2 percent
target.
The share of long investors, or those who said they held
more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 9
percent from 11 percent the prior week.
The share of investors who said they were "short"
longer-dated Treasuries fell to 20 percent from 22 percent last
week.
The difference in the share of short investors versus the
share of long investors was 11 percentage points, unchanged from
the previous week, J.P. Morgan said.
In early trading on Tuesday, the yield on benchmark 10-year
Treasuries notes last traded 1.913 percent, little
changed from late on Monday and down from 2.059 percent a week
earlier.
Among active investors, who are viewed as making
speculative bets on Treasuries, 8 percent said they held more
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, down from 17
percent the previous week.
For a fourth straight week, 17 percent said they were short
longer-dated U.S. government debt.
The share of active clients who said they were neutral rose
to 75 percent from 66 percent last week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)