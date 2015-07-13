By Sarah N. Lynch and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, July 13 The rules for the Treasury
market should be reviewed, U.S. regulators said on Monday, as
they released a much-anticipated first study into wild price
swings on Oct. 15 in that market, an event many have blamed on
overly tight regulation.
The data showed no single cause for one of the biggest price
jumps since 1998 on a day when there were no significant policy
announcements, the five regulatory agencies said.
The Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve Board and the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
contributed to the report.
Market participants have blamed a tight new regulatory
regime for Wall Street banks, introduced after the 2007-09
financial crisis, for a dearth of liquidity in the bond market
where the banks play a dominant role.
The banks can no longer hold sufficient inventory of the
securities to match buyers and sellers, they say.
On Oct. 15, the 10-year Treasury yield traded in a range of
around 36 basis points, more than four standard deviations above
normal and the largest swing since August 2011. The 10-year's
futures volume was the second highest on record.
While top regulators, such as Fed Governors Dan Tarullo and
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, have acknowledged that the matter
was worth looking into, they have stopped short of blaming the
2010 Dodd-Frank law as the sole cause for the big gyrations.
The only notable news on Oct. 15 was U.S. retail sales data,
but the price reaction was much larger than could have been
expected, given there were few surprises, the report said.
Monday's report looked in detail at the role of
high-frequency traders, which have taken much of the blame for
similar events in the stock market.
One conclusion was that these firms stayed in the market on
Oct. 15 to provide liquidity.
"They ... continued to provide liquidity to the cash and
futures order books, though at much reduced levels," the report
said.
"Bank-dealers ... provided less liquidity in the order books
by widening their spreads and withdrawing for brief periods from
the offer side of the book."
Nevertheless, the report suggested looking into whether some
of these automated trading firms operating in the Treasury
market should be required to register.
Another recommendation was to develop best practices for
market conduct, related to voice and automated trading.
