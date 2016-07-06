July 6 Average daily volumes for U.S. Treasuries on ICAP Plc's electronic trading platform rose in June from May, fueled by a weak May U.S. jobs report and worries about Britain's referendum on its membership in the European Union.

The London-based firm, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps and currencies, said average daily volume on U.S. government bonds rose to $169.8 billion last month, up 9 percent from $156.4 billion in May.

"Although it is hard to tell what the long term impact will be, these events drove volumes higher as many were caught short on the employment number and the EU Referendum has had a significant impact on volumes the day after the vote and through until the end of the month," ICAP said in a statement.

June's daily trading volume, however, was 10 percent below year-ago's $188.9 billion.

On a 12-month basis, Treasury trading volume was running at $164.4 billion per day, 1 percent lower than a year earlier.

The disappointing May payrolls data led traders to exit bets on bond prices to fall, while the stunning outcome of the Brexit vote on June 23 ignited a global scramble for low-risk government debt, driving yields to record lows.

The day after the Brexit vote, Treasury trading volume totaled close to $300 billion with much of it coming during overnight Asian and European activities, according to ICAP.

