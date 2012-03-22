(Adds detail on AIG stock sale)
WASHINGTON, March 22 American International
Group said on Thursday it has repaid the U.S. Treasury
its remaining $1.5 billion preferred equity investment, but the
insurer still owes taxpayers an estimated $45 billion for the
bailout it received during the financial crisis.
The insurer, which received a total of $182 billion from the
government during the crisis, paid down what it owed in a
special purpose vehicle called AIA Aurora more than one year
ahead of schedule.
The repayment will free up AIG's collateral against AIA
Aurora, which was set up in December 2009 in exchange for a
reduction in the debt that AIG owed the New York Fed at the
time.
The U.S. Treasury's current total investment in AIG is now
$35.7 billion while the New York Federal Reserve's loan to the
company is valued at $9 billion.
In March alone, the Treasury has recovered more than $14.6
billion on its investment in AIG, including the $6 billion from
its sale of AIG stock, the department said. The U.S. government
still holds a 70 percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai, editing by Jan Paschal, Gary
Crosse)