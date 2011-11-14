ISTANBUL Nov 14 Turkey's Treasury sold a Jun. 4, 2014 bond at a yield of 10.01 percent in a tap on Monday, above a forecast of 9.82 percent.

Sales of the bond stood at 427.5 million lira.

It also sold a May. 4, 2016 bond at a yield of 2.54 percent in a tap on Monday, above a forecast of 2.50 percent.

Sales of the bond stood at 319.3 million lira. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)