ST. LOUIS, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - A JPMorgan
executive and former Treasury Department official is considered
by industry sources to be a top candidate to replace the
dismissed head of the department's anti-money laundering unit,
at a time financial institutions face more demands from the
fight against terrorism financing and drugs trafficking.
William Langford, who was a regulatory policy official at
the department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)
before accepting an anti-money laundering post with JPMorgan
in 2006, was identified by former Treasury officials as
a likely choice to replace enforcement network head James Fries,
Jr.
Freis was dismissed last week by Treasury Under Secretary
for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence David Cohen after
serving for five-years as the head of FinCEN.
Freis will keep his job until a replacement can be
installed, a Treasury source familiar with the situation said.
Sources familiar with Freis' tenure said that during the
past year some senior Treasury Department officials began
suggesting that FinCEN has moved too slowly to issue certain
rules. These include rules to implement 2010 legislation
isolating Iran from the global financial system and others
regulating the prepaid payment cards, which are considered ripe
for exploiting by money-launderers.
It is unclear why FinCEN was unable to move more quickly on
both issues, although the complexity of the rules may have
played a role. The Iran sanctions rules were finalized in
October, 2011.
Frustrations boiled over late last year and some high-level
Treasury officials began floating the idea of shifting FinCEN's
rulemaking authority back to Treasury headquarters, the sources
said.
Treasury officials were also concerned that a "personality
conflict" between Cohen and Freis might be hindering cooperation
between FinCEN and Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial
Intelligence (TFI), a former Treasury official said.
Cohen inherited oversight of Freis and FinCEN in 2011 when
he assumed the under secretary post.
Langford and Cohen worked together in Treasury's Office of
the General Counsel a decade ago, said Peter Djinis, a former
regulatory policy official at FinCEN who is now in private
practice in Florida.
Langford is a regular speaker at anti-money laundering
conferences, where he is known for having an intimate knowledge
of complex bank-security regulations, some of which he helped
develop while at FinCEN. He also is well regarded for offering
frank and open assessments of anti-money launderin issues. He
did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Treasury spokesman John Sullivan declined to discuss the
situation, stating in an emailed statement that Treasury does
not comment on "personnel issues." Through FinCEN spokesman
Steve Hudak, Freis also declined comment.
GROWING STRAIN
New leadership at FinCEN could help bridge a growing strain
between authorities who demand financial intelligence and the
institutions they demand it from, the industry sources said.
The fight against money-laundering has gained prominence as
a principle tool for combating terrorism and narcotics
trafficking, bolstered by legislation including the USA PATRIOT
Act passed after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Resulting regulations now require a broad array of financial
institutions to devote considerable resources to helping the
government shield the financial system from criminal activity.
Firms that fall short are more likely than ever to face
enforcement actions by regulators and/or the Justice Department.
"After 10 years of experience with the regulatory changes
brought on by the PATRIOT Act, this is a good time to figure out
what is working, what's not working, and what could be improved.
I'm hoping that a new director will be the impetus to start that
dialogue," Djinis said.
Financial institutions make millions of reports annually
related to transactions that involve more than $10,000 in cash
or suspicious activity. Djinis' comments highlight a growing
perception that law enforcement authorities use only a small
fraction of the mountain of costly financial intelligence
produced by the financial services sector each year.
"Today is a very challenging time for the financial services
community. Many of the regional and smaller financial
institutions still have not fully recovered from the economic
crisis and are faced with increasing costs of AML compliance,"
he said.
At the same time, law enforcement agencies are aggressively
pursuing financial institutions they believe have fallen short
of anti-money laundering requirements.
"FinCEN has historically acted as a buffer between law
enforcement and the financial community in trying to ensure that
compliance costs result in information that is beneficial, and
more importantly, is utilized by law enforcement," Djinis said.
"Right now, any kind of a vacuum is not going to serve the
interests of the financial-services community or the law
enforcement community. It is critical Treasury quickly act to
install a strong leader who can act to prioritize the interests
of both groups and do everything that can be done to restore the
balance," he said.
In addition to issuing regulations, FinCEN, which was
created in 1990, supports law enforcement agencies by analyzing
and disseminating information submitted by financial
institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), such as reports
of large cash transactions or those involving suspicious
activity.
Its overarching goal is to ensure that authorities can
follow criminals' money trails and produce evidence that will
help win convictions and recover crime proceeds.
Congress created the Office of Terrorism and Financial
Intelligence in 2004 to better safeguard the U.S. financial
system from a variety of threats - ranging from rogue regimes to
drug kingpins - and granted it authority over FinCEN. Although
the decades-old Treasury bureau continued to operate with a
large degree of autonomy in the wake of TFI's creation, in
recent years TFI has "flexed its muscles" and pushed for greater
control, sources said.
TFI's rise could mean stiffer penalties for financial
institutions that fail to comply with AML regulations, a former
Treasury Department official said. He said TFI believes FinCEN
has gone easy on financial institutions that failed to meet
their crime-fighting obligations.
The source added, however, that if Langford, a
well-respected and capable AML expert, were handed FinCEN's
reins, TFI might back off a bit and give him a chance to revamp
the bureau.
