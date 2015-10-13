SYDNEY Oct 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates
, the world's biggest standalone wine maker, said on
Wednesday it had agreed to buy the majority of Diageo Plc's
U.S. and British wine operations for $552 million.
Treasury also announced a fully underwritten rights issue to
raise around A$486 million ($350 million) to fund the
acquisition.
The company said the purchase of brands including Sterling
Vineyards, Yellow Tail, Blossom Hill and Piat d'Or as well as
the Chateaux & Estate Wine business in the United States would
immediately double its U.S. luxury and "masstige" - or mass
prestige - net sales revenue.
($1 = 1.3870 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell, editing by G Crosse)