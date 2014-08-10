PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY Aug 11 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said on Monday it had received a new takeover approach to rival the $3.15 billion bid from private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Rhone Capital LLC, sparking the prospect of a bidding war for the world's No.2 winemaker.
Treasury, the owner of the Penfolds, Lindemans and Wolf Blass brands, said it planned to offer the unnamed global private equity bidder time for due diligence to progress the A$5.20 per share bid, valuing the company at A$3.37 billion ($3.1 billion).
Last week, KKR and Rhone offered the same amount after Treasury had rejected a A$4.70 per share bid from KKR earlier this year. (1 US dollar = 1.0783 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
