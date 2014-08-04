SYDNEY Aug 4 Shares in Treasury Wine Estates rose as much as 4.3 percent on Monday after Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP raised its takeover offer by 10.6 percent to $3.15 billion.

The increase lifted Treasury's share price closer to the sweetened A$5.20 offer from KKR and Rhone Capital LLC.

Treasury shares were trading at A$5.16, up 4.2 percent, at 0105 GMT.

(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)