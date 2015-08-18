SYDNEY Aug 19 Treasury Wine Estates, the world's biggest standalone wine company, swung to a profit in the 12 months to June 30 as a focus on marketing its more expensive labels led to a 9.6 percent rise in revenue.

Net profit for the maker of the Penfolds and Beringer brands came in at A$77.6 million ($56.91 million) for the year, the company reported on Wednesday, compared with the A$100.9 million loss it posted in the previous year.

Treasury announced a final dividend of 8 cents a share compared with 7 cents a year ago. ($1 = 1.3635 Australian dollars)