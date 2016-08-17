UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia-based Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's largest standalone winemaker, more than doubled its full-year net profit on Thursday, aided by higher demand from Asia and favourable currency movements for its North American business.
Net profit came in at A$179.4 million ($137.4 million) for the 12 months to June 30, up from A$77.60 million a year ago and in line with an average analysts' forecast of A$181.31 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The winemaker will pay a final dividend of 12 cents, compared with 8 cents the previous year.
Last month, the Melbourne-based company said it sold 12 U.S. wine brands as it continued to refocus on the prestige market there following the failure of its foray into the low-end segment.
($1 = 1.3058 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources