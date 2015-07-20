SYDNEY, July 21 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed standalone wine firm, said on Tuesday it will sell its Asti Winery, Souverain brand and vineyard assets in California to E.& J. Gallo Winery.

The sale price was not disclosed, but Treasury said it would book a pre-tax loss on the disposal of about $7.5 million.

Under the agreement, Treasury will enter into a long-term leaseback of part of the vineyard that has traditionally provided the Melbourne-based company with high-quality fruit.

The maker of the Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass brands is trying to expand its high-end offerings in the United States where an unsuccessful expansion plan resulted in the destruction of thousands of cases of cheap wine.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)