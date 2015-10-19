(Adds analyst comments, updates shares)
SYDNEY Oct 19 Shares in Australia's Treasury
Wine Estates Ltd jumped to a record on Monday as
investors cheered its $552 million purchase of most of Diageo
Plc's U.S. and British wine operations, along with plans
to issue shares to fund the offer.
The shares in Treasury, the world's biggest standalone
winemaker, surged 13 percent in a flat overall market as
they resumed trading after a halt requested by the company last
week. Treasury said on Monday it expects a A$486 million rights
issue to finance the deal will be successful.
At 0206 GMT, the shares were trading at A$7.30, still up 13
percent.
The investor response cements a turnaround in sentiment
towards the home of the Penfolds wine label as Chief Executive
Officer Michael Clarke reshapes its growth strategy, buying
upscale wine brands from London-listed Diageo. The shares have
been among Sydney's best performers so far in 2015, up over 50
percent while the bourse's benchmark has slid 2.4 percent.
Under different management, Treasury's earlier attempts to
chase U.S. growth by selling more lower-grade product failed,
resulting in thousands of cases being destroyed with massive
impairment charges. That triggered heavy losses, a 40 percent
decline in the company's stock and the management change that
brought Clarke in.
With shares at a low, just over a year ago, Clarke rebuffed
two takeover approaches for Treasury by private equity firms for
A$5.25 per share.
Treasury now says it expects three-fourths of profits from
the acquired Diageo business to come from luxury and "mass
prestige" labels by fiscal 2015, boosting the proportion of
earnings it gets from more profitable high-end products.
Analysts said the Diageo deal was cheap and would be
immediately profitable, but questioned Clarke's decision to
focus on the U.S. market given his predecessors' failure there
and the fact that Asia was the company's biggest growth driver
in fiscal 2015.
In August, Treasury posted a surprise earnings boost led by
China's thirst for luxury wines and prompting its CEO to predict
that the Asia unit will be its biggest by 2017.
Treasury's "highly accretive acquisition of Diageo's wine
assets makes clear financial sense, but the longer-term
rationale is less clear", Morgan Stanley analysts said in a
research note following news of the Diageo sale last week.
($1 = 1.3770 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)