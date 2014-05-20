UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY May 20 Shares in Australia's Treasury Wine Estates jumped as much as 20 percent on Tuesday after the world's second-largest winemaker by sales rejected a $2.9 billion bid by KKR and Co LP as too low.
Treasury shares traded as high as A$4.88, topping the A$4.70 per share offer it rubuffed from KKR. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts