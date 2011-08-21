MELBOURNE Aug 22 Treasury Wine Estates, the wine company spun off from Foster's in May, posted a maiden net profit of A$64.1 million ($66.96 million) on Monday, pressured by the high local dollar and weaker sales in the United States.

In its first stand-alone results, Treasury Wine, with brands including Penfolds, Rosemount and Beringer, said earnings before interest and tax was A$171.1 million, down 7.3 percent from a pro forma A$184.6 million.

That compared with analyst forecasts of A$126 million before one-offs, according to Thomson Reuters data. Forecasts varied widely from A$113 million to A$140 million.

Treasury Wine, the world's second-largest wine company behind Constellation Brands , owns vineyards from Sydney's Hunter Valley to California's Napa Valley.

Its shares spiked 11 percent last month on a report that China's Bright Foods was considering making a bid for Treasury Wine, which the Chinese company denied. The shares are about 2 percent below its A$3.27 listing price.($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith)