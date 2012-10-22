BRIEF-Rexel launches 300 million euros notes offering
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering
MELBOURNE Oct 22 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's second-largest wine company, expects a strong recovery in its fiscal second half after it warned profits would fall by a fifth in the first half.
"We are forecasting a big half" for the second half, Treasury Chief Executive David Dearie told reporters after the annual shareholders' meeting on Monday.
He said strength would come from new high-end wines and price increases across the board. The global wine industry was heading into a supply shortage again due to a low harvest in Europe, he added.
The company warned earlier that its first-half earnings would slide 20 percent, as poor weather and higher corporate costs dragged, pushing its shares down 8 percent.
Dearie said demand from Asia remained strong, but retail conditions were tough in the United States and Australia.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods Jan at 1330 GMT (Adds detail, updates prces)
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks declined on Monday, led by financials, as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent equities rally.