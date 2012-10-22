MELBOURNE Oct 22 Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's second-largest wine company, expects a strong recovery in its fiscal second half after it warned profits would fall by a fifth in the first half.

"We are forecasting a big half" for the second half, Treasury Chief Executive David Dearie told reporters after the annual shareholders' meeting on Monday.

He said strength would come from new high-end wines and price increases across the board. The global wine industry was heading into a supply shortage again due to a low harvest in Europe, he added.

The company warned earlier that its first-half earnings would slide 20 percent, as poor weather and higher corporate costs dragged, pushing its shares down 8 percent.

Dearie said demand from Asia remained strong, but retail conditions were tough in the United States and Australia.