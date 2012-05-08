* Q1 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.61
* Sees FY12 rev growth slightly below prior view of 8-9 pct
* Reaffirms FY12 adj earnings outlook
May 8 TreeHouse Foods Inc's quarterly
profit rose and beat market expectations, helped mainly by price
increases in its North American retail grocery business, but cut
its full-year revenue growth estimates.
The company said it now expects full-year revenue growth to
be slightly below its original outlook of 8-9 percent.
"As weakness in the retail grocery environment persists, we
are maintaining our cautious stance on the coming two months,
and believe that our second-quarter results will be very similar
to this quarter," Chief Executive Sam Reed said.
TreeHouse's First-quarter net income rose to $22.1 million,
or 60 cents per share, from $19.8 million, or 54 cents per
share, last year.
Excluding special items, the company earned 63 cents per
share, beating profit estimates of 61 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $523.8 million, in line with
analyst expectations.
Sales in the North American retail grocery segment -- which
sells branded and private label products to customers in the
United States and Canada -- grew 7.2 percent helped by increased
pricing, TreeHouse said.
TreeHouse, which makes a variety of food items like soups,
salad dressings, sauces and pickles that retailers stick their
own labels on, reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook.
Shares of the company closed at $55.06 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)