STOCKHOLM Feb 13 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted fourth-quarter core profits above expectations on Friday and said it saw demand in the first quarter in line with that of the fourth.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability and joint venture TrelleborgVibracoustic rose to 690 million crowns ($5.27 mln) from 563 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast a 647 million profit in a Reuters poll.

Trelleborg said it would raise its dividend to 3.75 crowns per share from 3.25 crowns a year ago, against average expectations of 3.62 crowns. ($1 = 131.0400 crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom)